Managers first need to manage self, and then others: Rajesh Panda, Founder & CEO, Corporate Gurukul

According to Rajesh Panda, the founder & CEO of Corporate Gurukul, the ancient Indian gurukula system can be applied to modern-day corporate training as well. “The gurukula pedagogy was focused on applied learning, and that is what needs to be done in case of modern-day corporate training,” he says. In an interview with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary, he adds that most managers believe they are self-aware, but the reality is far from this. Excerpts:



In which all ways is the gurukula system related to modern globalised management training?

The modern globalised management training can be correlated with the gurukula system especially in aspects of self-awareness and self-management. The entire gurukula system is built on the foundation of self-awareness and the ability to manage self. Most managers only believe that they are self-aware, but the reality is far from this. A truly rare quality to possess, managers who are self-aware not only introspect and understand themselves clearly, but also make it a point to understand how others see them. That’s the genesis of transformation journey. And when we as managers are self-aware, we are more likely to be confident and creative and better with self and people management. We manage people and work effectively, make better decisions, build stronger relationships and communicate clearly.

How many students trained by you have found jobs at MNCs?

More than 95% of our alumni either end up working at MNCs or attend top-ranked universities across the globe. Some of these MNCs include Microsoft, Apple, Google, Adobe, etc. More than 30 of our alumni are currently working with Apple.As our motto goes ‘Good to Great’, we train the best and make them better, enabling them for life. Our assessment processes and programmes are designed to handpick the best from the crowd, put them through a curated learning journey that transforms them from Good to Great. Jobs with top MNCs or entrepreneurship are just an outcome of this transformation.

Who are your training providers and trainers? Who provides certifications?

We have partnered with two world-renowned universities: National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU). The content, training and certifications are provided by the respective universities and all of it is focused on research interventions and academic internships.Our goal is to give students industry exposure as well. Hence, we have partnered with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Amazon for hands-on industry experience, and Hewlett Packard and Amazon provide certifications for their respective programmes.

Have training providers like Corporate Gurukul benefited from the New Education Policy 2020?

Yes, we have. For the past seven years our focus has been research and internships with artificial intelligence and design thinking. Not only these are 21st century skills, but also align with the NEP 2020 which focuses on research, internships, AI and design thinking—crucial areas for applied learning and skill-building.

How do learners get in touch with Corporate Gurukul?

Learners mostly contact schools and universities where we have strong B2B relationships over the years. We discuss about these opportunities with the school/university management one on one. Once MOUs are signed with the schools/universities, the Corporate Gurukul team takes it up formally for training students based on their areas of interest. From here on begins the learning intervention. Students also contact us directly through social media platforms/emails and sign up from across 21 countries in Asia.We do not offer jobs but we prepare and train these students to pursue excellence.