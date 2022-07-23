Management education trend: Redefining the workplace of the future

By Daviender Narang

With the shifting paradigm of the world, the landscape of academia has also shifted thoroughly. Along with the changing times, management education has also revamped itself. Top B-Schools have refurbished the face as well as place value of the management courses across the world. Starting from the contents to the pedagogy, everything is now belonging to a new facet. Post the pandemic, after the hybrid model has taken over the world, these changes have become a regular feature of management education all across the world. It is the onus of management institutes to provide an industry-ready workforce to the economy. Today, the world is changing at a rapid pace, upskilling and re skilling have become a regular feature, the management institutes today, need to enthuse multiple skills in the management graduates to make them industry-ready in order to face the challenges in the current business landscape. The faculty from the top management institutes across the world is now thoroughly involved in the industries, multiple industry-academia partnerships are taking place all across the world in order to bridge the skill gap and for redefining the workplace of the future. Certain steps that are being taken care of by the management institutes in order to redefine the workplace of the future are:

Preparing the managers who can handle crisis: The pandemic had brought the world to its knees, showcasing the importance of being effective in a contingency. Top management professionals also faced challenges during this crisis, today, the corporate is looking for professionals who can deal with contingencies. A business leader who can foresee the market conditions is an asset to the organization, B-Schools are now helping the students to learn crisis management through experiential learning.

Creating the workforce for the wicked problems existing in the industry

The B-Schools have integrated a special course on design thinking looking at the industry concerns. The industry has now been facing a huge number of wicked problems, a problem that does not possess a ready-made solution is termed a wicked problem. The budding managers will come across many wicked problems pertaining to the industry they are working in. The customized solution for a wicked problem can only be undertaken by giving an innovative solution imbibed with creativity. B-Schools have inculcated pedagogy enhancing student participation to a great extent. Be it case studies, brainstorming sessions, or conclusive discussions. B-schools are preparing design thinkers.

Creating change makers

The most challenging task across all industries is to foresee a trend and prepare the organization for the change, it is tough to bring an employee out of the current comfort zone and then take them to a new paradigm of work. Managers must be thorough with the environmental, global, and competitive issues. Along with being thorough, they should be efficient in implementing the changes and helping the teams adapt to the changes seamlessly. B-School have now been thoroughly preparing their students for the same.

This is a complete journey and not a one-day task. Intricate research is also being applied by multiple B-Schools to lessen the employability gap. B-Schools thus are redefining the workplace of the future. This will certainly bridge the skill gap in the economy, thus providing a future-ready workforce to the industry.

The author is professor, director at Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad.