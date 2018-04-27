Manabadi TS SSC Results 2018 out today: Telangana students alert! Check bse.telangana.gov.in

Manabadi TS SSC Results 2018: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) is set to announce the Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018 on Friday. (Source: official website)

Manabadi TS SSC results 2018: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) is set to announce the Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018 on Friday i.e., 27 April 2018 on its official website – bse.telangana.gov.in. The result will also be available on third party websites manabadi.com, results.cgg.gov.in, indiaresults.com and passorfail.in. Deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari, who also holds the education portfolio, will release the results in the board office on April 27, a release from Directorate of government examinations said. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducted the exams from March 15 to April 2. The examinations were started at 9:30 am and concluded by 12:45 pm. Over 5 lakh students have appeared for the exam. Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd year results were declared on April 13. A total of 4.55 lakh students from the first year passed the exams taking pass percentage at 62.35 per cent. Earlier it was reported that the result would be announced at 10 AM but was postponed to evening.

TS SSC Results 2018: Know where to check:-

The results of TS SSC 2018 can be checked at the official website of the Board at bse.telangana.gov.in. Since a large number of students will be checking TS SSC result 2018 simultaneously, there are chances hat the official board website might experience some glitches or the websites may be slow. In that case, results can also be checked at third party website manabadi.com, results.cgg.gov.in, indiaresults.com and passorfail.in.

TS SSC Results 2018: Know when to check-

The results of TS SSC 2018 will be declared at 7 pm on 27 April, 2018 (Friday) on bse.telangana.gov.in. It will be released at the same time on various other portals that include results.cgg.gov.in. Earlier, it was said to be announced at 10 AM on 27 April.

Telangana SSC Results 2018: Know how to check-

Step 1- Log on to the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2- Under the ‘Student Services’ section on the left panel, click on ‘Results’

Step 3- Click on the SSC board result link

Step 4- Enter the required details to access your SSC marks

Step 5- A new page will appear

Step 6- Check your score

Step 7- Download and keep it for future purpose.

About Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE)-

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education and Telangana Board of Intermediate Education were established in the year 2014, after the formation of the state of Telangana from the territories of Andhra Pradesh. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is a board of education for public and private schools under the state government of Telangana. The Telangana state board is divided into two sections: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducts the SSC exams and the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education conducts the Intermediate exams, i.e. 11th and 12th.