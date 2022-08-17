Manabadi TS LAWCET Result 2022 out: Download TS PGLCET 2022 Results at lawcet.tsche.ac.in,manabadi, 21662 qualified – details here

TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2022 Results: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has declared the results for TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2022 on its website. The link to the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2022 Results have been activated on the official website. Candidates can download their results online from the official website – lawcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.

A total of 35538 candidates registered for TSLAWCET (3-YDC), TSLAWCET (5-YDC) & TSPGLCET out of which, 28291 candidates appeared and 21662 candidates qualified. The overall percentage of the pass candidates are 74% in TSLAWCET & TSPGLCET-2022.

TS LAWCET results contain the candidate’s important details such as name, candidate application number, subject wise score secured by the candidate, total score secured by the candidates and qualifying status of the candidate.

TS LAWCET 2022 Exam was held on July 21 and 22, 2022 for thousands of candidates. Candidates who have been selected in the TS LAWCET, PGLCET results will be able to appear in the TS LAWCET Counseling process. The schedule of the counseling process will be announced later. The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates for authenticity purposes.

TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 exams were held on July 21 and 22 in online mode at various exam centres. As per reports, A total of 28,921 candidates appeared in the state-level law entrance exams held in around 40 exam centres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

TS LAWCET Counselling Process 2022

For the counselling process, the candidate will have to secure at least 35% marks in the entrance exam to qualify for the law entrance exam. Candidates scoring 35% marks in

the exam will be eligible to participate in the TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling Session. All SC/ST candidates will also be allowed to appear in the TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling Session. The counselling session will be held in online mode for admission to over 30 law colleges and institutes across the state.

How and where to download TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 Results?