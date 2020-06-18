Manabadi TS Inter Results 2020 Declared! Here are links to check Telangana (TSBIE) intermediate results

Manabadi TS Inter Results 2020: The Telangana Intermediate Board has announced the results of intermediate first and second year today (June 18, 2020).
Manabadi TS Inter Result 2020: The Telangana Intermediate Board has announced the results of intermediate first and second years today (June 18, 2020). The results were announced at 3 pm. Students, who had appeared in the first and second-year intermediate exams can check the results at these websites: tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in.
As many as 9.65 lakh students had appeared for the first and second-year intermediate exam. For the first year exams, there were 4,80,531 students while 4,85,345 students had appeared in the second year exams of Telangana Intermediate Board (TSBIE).
Links to check Telangana Inter Results 2020
First and Second Year Students who had appeared in the exam can check their results on the following websites:
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
manabadi.com
manabadi.co.in
For this year exams, Telangana Intermediate Board has set up a grievance redressal portal. Students can check the grievance portal at bigrs.telangana.gov.in. This portal has been set up to help students by redressing their exam-related grievances.
