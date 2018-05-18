Manabadi TS EAMCET results 2018 LIVE: Telangana EAMCET result out today at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.com

Manabadi TS EAMCET results 2018 LIVE: The scores will be declared on May 18. (Source: official website)

Manabadi TS EAMCET results 2018 LIVE: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical or TS EAMCET results 2018 are likely to be declared on its official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The students will also be able to check their TS EAMCET result 2018 on manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical exam is held to provide admission to BE, BTech/BTech (Bio-Tech)/BTech (diary technology)/BTech (Ag. engineering)/BPharmacy/BTech (food technology (FT))/BSc (Hons) agriculture/BSc (Hons) horticulture/BSc (forestry)/BVSc and AH/BFSc and Pharm-D. Apart from the marks scored by the students, the ranks of the candidates will also be declared. The answer key for TS EAMCET 2018 were released last week. The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE.

Here are Manabadi TS EAMCET results 2018 LIVE at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.com:

10:30 AM: Even though there is no official word on the timing of the declaration of TS EAMCET result 2018, various reports suggest that the scores could be out at around 1 PM on the official website.

How to check TS EAMCET result 2018:

1. Go to the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

2. Look for the link that says ‘TS EAMCET 2018’.

3. Click of view results.

4. Enter details like name, enrolment number and submit.

5. Download TS EAMCET result and take a printout for future reference.

About TS EAMCET 2018:

The candidates need to score a minimum of 25% of the maximum marks to qualify in the TS EAMCET exam. The ranks will be calculated based on 75% EAMCET marks and 25% boards result. The Telangana EAMCET 2018 also known as the TS EAMCET 2018 was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU Hyderabad from May 2 to May 7.

Students would require their TS EAMCET 2018 hall ticket numbers to check their results. Also, as per the notification on the official website, the ‘Candidates other than Intermediate (TS & AP) and who did not get TSEAMCET-2018 Rank has to submit SM form for the declaration of marks.’ The notification is available on the official website.