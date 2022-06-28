Manabadi Inter Results 2022 (OUT): Check Latest News Manabadi results live Telangana 1st 2nd year results live at tsbie cgg gov in

Manabadi Inter Results 2022: Telangana Board has finally declared the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) first and second-year board examination results for for Class 11 and Class 12 today on tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Students who appeared in the said exam can download their results online from the official website of tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com. The announcement of the results have been done in a press conference. Students will be able to access the result download link soon from the official website. Students are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Nearly, 9 lakh students appeared in the said exam. Students can download their results online via the official websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 will also be available on the mobile app ‘T App Folio’. The link to the result will be provided in due course of the time. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.



How to download Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022?

1. Visit the official website of tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com.

2. Navigate the link of Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022.

3. It will redirect you to a login page.

4. Enter your credentials and click on to the login button.

5. The results will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 and save it for future reference.