TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019: Telangana State results to be declared on April 12 at bie.telangana.gov.in

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019!

TS Inter Results 2019 Manabadi Date: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to release the results for the 1st and 2nd year examinations on Friday at bie.telangana.gov.in. Students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website to check their results as soon as the results are made live. The 1st and 2nd-year examinations were conducted from February 28 to March 18, 2019 across various centres in the state. Mentioned below are all the websites that students can visit in order to check their results and also the procedure through which they can check their results via SMS and on the website.

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019: When to check-

Students who appeared for the Telangana State Board examination for 1st and 2nd year can visit the official website of the board on April 12 around 11 AM to check their Manabadi Inter results.

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019: How to check via SMS-

For TS Intermediate First Year exam:-

GENERAL results – SMS – TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL results – SMS – TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

For TS Intermediate Second Year exam:-

GENERAL results – SMS – TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL results – SMS – TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019: Where to check-

Students can visit the following websites to check their results-

1. bie.telangana.gov.in

2. tsbie.cgg.gov.in

3. results.cgg.gov.in

4. indiaresults.com

5. examresults.net

6. results.gov.in

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019: How to check on the website-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana board at bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year results’

Step 3: Now enter the required information

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check your scores and then save the same for future

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019: More about Telangana State board-

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) was founded by the TS Government in the year 2014. It is situated in Hyderabad’s Nampally.