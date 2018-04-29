Manabadi AP SSC Results 2018 out today: Andhra Pradesh students alert! Check bse.ap.gov.in

Manabadi AP SSC Results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the results for class 10 examination on the official website bse.ap.gov.in. The results are also available on other websites like manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, bseap.gov.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Manabadi AP SSC Results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the results for class 10 examination on the official website bse.ap.gov.in. The results will be out at 11 am today. The results are also available on other websites like manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, bseap.gov.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The exams were conducted from March 15, 2018 till March 29, 2018, wherein a total of 57,127 candidates had appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year. A total of 57,127 candidates had appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year out of which 56,035 were regular candidates and 1,092 were private. These candidates have appeared for the AP SSC Board examinations at 268 examination centres.

AP SSC Results 2018: Know where to check:-

The results of AP SSC 2018 can be checked at the official website of the Board at bse.ap.gov.in. Since a large number of students will be checking AP SSC result 2018 simultaneously, there are chances hat the official board website might experience some glitches or the websites may be slow. In that case, results can also be checked at third party website manabadi.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

AP SSC Results 2018: Know when to check-

The results of AP SSC 2018 will be declared at 11 AM on 29 April 2018 (Sunday) on bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Results 2018: Know how to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Examination Results 2018

Step 3: A new page will appear. Enter your roll number in the fields provided.

Step 4: Click to submit.

Step 5: Download the AP SSC Class 10 Examination and take a printout for future reference.

About Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education:

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is an independent agency working under the aegis of Ministry Of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The BSEAP conducts the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations for Class 10 students in the state. The Board is responsible for promotion, management, and development of secondary level school education in the state. The board has been entrusted with the task of regulating and supervising the system of Secondary Education in the state of Andhra Pradesh.