Manabadi AP SSC Result 2021: Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh to announce AP SSC Results 2021 TODAY! Check when, where and how to download scorecard

By: |
Updated: August 06, 2021 12:56 PM

AP SSC Result 2021 Date and Time, How to Check AP Class 10th Result 2021 on bse.ap.gov.in:

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2021, Andhra Pradesh 10th Class Result 2021BSE AP Class 10th Result 2021: Latest reports suggest that Andhra Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh may announce the results during a presser. (PTI photo)

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2021, Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2021 Date and Time: The wait ends for class 10th students of Andhra Pradesh as the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh is set to announce the AP SSC Results 2021 today. While there is no official declaration, the latest buzz says that the BSEAP will make the results public at around 5 pm. The AP SSC students can check their results after the official announcement on the BSEAP website at bse.ap.gov.in.

