Manabadi AP SSC Result 2020: Andhra Pradesh BSE Board declares class 10 results — check here

Over 6.39 lakh students who had appeared in the Andhra Board class 10 exams can check their results on the websites- bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com (Representational image)

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) on Thursday announced the Manabadi AP SSC Result 2020 on the AP Board’s official website — bse.ap.gov.in.

Over 6.39 lakh students who had appeared in the Andhra Board class 10 exams can check their results on the websites- bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com.

Reports stated that due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, all students who appeared for the Andhra board Class 10 exam have been promoted to class 11 without any examination.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Andhra Pradesh government had decided to cancel the Manabadi SSC Public examination 2020.

Hence, the class 10 students were marked as per the marks they secured in the semester and internal assessment exams.

How to access Manabadi AP SSC Result 2020:

Step 1: Students must visit the AP Board official websites — bse.ap.gov.in or manabadi.com

Step 2: They must then click on the results link.

Step 3: Students must enter their details.

Step 4: The result will then be displayed.

Step 5: Students are advised to download and take a printout of their marksheet.

Earlier, students had to secure at least 35 per cent marks to pass the exam. But due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent cancellation of exams, all the students have been promoted.