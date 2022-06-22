Manabadi AP Inter Results 2022 Results announced – check details at official website bie.ap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the Manabadi AP Inter Results 2022 on June 22, 2022. The board announced the results of first and second year. Results were announced around 12:30 pm. Students can check their results at the official website bie.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.

Students can download their results now after the results are announced from both websites. Earlier there were speculations that the results would be announced on June 25, 2022, considering the past trends. The exams were held from April 27, 2022 to May 24, 2022.

Here’s how candidates can check their results:

* Students may first log on to the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

* They may now click on the link “AP Intermediate result 2022”.

* Students are now required to enter the roll number and other needed detail

* Soon, the results will be announced on screen

* Now, they can download their results

* Students are advised to keep their results safe for future purposes.

This year, the results were announced for vocational stream students for both 1st and 2nd-year students. As per the board, around 10,01,850 students appeared for the exams this year. Of these, 5,19,319 students were waiting for AP 1st Year Inter Results, even as 4,89,539 were waiting for their AP 2nd Year Inter Results 2022. Exams were held in 1,456 centres in Andhra Pradesh.

It may be noted that students require at least 35 percent to clear their exams. Students getting below 35 percent will be declared fail and will have to appear for the supplementary exam. The board will announce the dates for the supplementary exams later.