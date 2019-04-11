Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019: Andhra Pradesh results to be out on April 12 at bieap.gov.in

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result!

Andhra Pradesh Board Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019: The wait is over for the students in the state of Andhra Pradesh as the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is all set to declare the examination results for 1st and 2nd-year students on April 12. Students who appeared for the test can visit the official website of the board at bieap.gov.in as soon as the results have been made live. It is expected that the results will be declared around 11 AM on Friday. The AP board has conducted the 1st year examination from February 26 to March 16. On the other hand, the 2nd year examinations were held between February 28 and March 18.

Check the details below to know when, where and to check the Andhra Pradesh Board results for 1st, 2nd year on April 12. Students should note that they will be able to check their results SMS also.

Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019: How to check results via SMS-

AP Inter II Year Results:

GENERAL – SMS – APGEN2REGISTRATION NO to 56263

VOC. – SMS – APVOC2REGISTRATION NO to 56263

AP Inter First Year Result:

GENERAL – SMS – APGEN1REGISTRATION NO to 56263

VOC. – SMS – APVOC1REGISTRATION NO to 56263

Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019: Where to check-

AP Intermediate results 2019: Visit the following websites to check your results-

1. bieap.gov.in

2. manabadi.co.in

3. examresults.net

4. indiaresults.com

Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019: How to check on the website-

Step 1: Visit one of the above-mentioned websites

Step 2: Now enter the required data

Step 3: Press submit

Step 4: Check your result and save the same for future

More about Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh:

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh was established in the year 1971, to keep a check on the Intermediate education system in the state. They are responsible for regulating the board examination in the state. As a fact, it is to be noted that Andhra Pradesh was the first state in the country to adopt the 10+2+3 pattern of education.