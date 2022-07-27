Manabadi AP Inter hall tickets 2022: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) has released AP Inter Supplementary exam hall tickets in online mode for 1st, and 2nd-year Supplementary exams. Candidates can download AP IPASE supplementary hall tickets from the official website — bie.ap.gov.in.

How and where to Download AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022?

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website — bie.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year supplementary hall tickets 2022’ flashing on the homepage.

3. Enter your credentials such as hall ticket number and date of birth and then, click on submit.

4. Then, AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year supplementary hall tickets 2022 will appear on the screen.

5. Download AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year supplementary hall tickets 2022 and save it for future reference.

Candidates have been advised to carry their admit cards along with valid identity proof. Otherwise, the candidates will not be allowed to appear in the AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year supplementary exam. Candidates have been also advised to read the details mentioned on the admit card carefully and follow the instructions on the exam date.

The state Education Minister Botcha Satyanaryan and the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) announced the inter-first and second-year examination results on June 22 on its website. The link to the results is available on results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, examsresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in.



According to the inter results, a total of 2,41,491 students have passed the 1st-year intermediate exam while in IPE 2nd year, a total of 2,58,449 students have cleared the exam. All those who could not perform well in AP Inter exam results 2022 will be appearing for said Supplementary exams. The exams are scheduled to be held from 3rd to 12th August 2022.