Manabadi Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th Supplementary Results OUT; Here’s how to collect marksheet

Manabadi Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th Supplementary Results: The Board of Secondary Education of the state of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the results of class 10th supplementary examinations, which were conducted in 2022 today, August 3 at 10 am. Students can now check their results on the official website bse.ap.gov.in or results.ap.gov.in. This year, a total of 2,01,627 students appeared for AP SSC supplementary exam. The exams were held from July 6 to 15, 2022 after the results of the main exam were declared in June.

The board held the BSEAP Class 10th SSC exam in April-May. The results of the AP SSC annual examinations were released on June 6. The pass percentage achieved in the first year of post-pandemic examinations is 67.26%. Out of the 6,15,908 students who appeared for the exams, 4,14,281 passed. Those who failed were given an opportunity to take the supplementary examinations.

In total, 3.17 lakh students passed the examinations in the first class and 69,597 students passed in the second class. A total of 26,895 passed in the third class. Over two thousand students failed in various subjects and appeared for supplementary examinations.

The pass percentage of female students is higher than that of males in the AP 10th class examinations. While 70.7 per cent of girls have passed the AP SSC 2022 exam, the pass percentage of boys is 64.02 per cent. Out of the 2,99,085 female students who appeared for the examinations, 2,11,460 passed. On the other hand, out of the 3,16,820 male students who appeared for the examinations, 2,02,821 have qualified.

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2022: How to check online

1. Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in to access the score

2. Select ‘AP SSC Results 2022 Check Online Link’ from the drop-down menu

3. In the appropriate field, enter a student’s roll number

4: To save it, click the submit button

5: On the screen, the online AP 10th results 2022 marks memo will show

6: Take a printout or a screenshot of the page so that you may refer to it later