Maldivian higher edu minister meets ISDC for cooperation and internationalisation of Maldives education sector

Ibrahim Hasan, higher education minister, Maldives has held a meeting with International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) officials to expand and implement the Indian education model in Maldives. The Minister and his team held a meeting with Tom Joseph, executive director – Strategy and Development, ISDC and Teresa Jacobs, executive director – Learning, ISDC in Bengaluru.

ISDC is the leading International Education Company promoting British education and skills. The UK based company is already working with an excess of 700 Universities and aims to bridge the skill gap globally with a team of highly skilled professionals and has supported thousands of students achieving their dreams.

Hasan also held meeting with Ashwath Narayan, minister of higher education, Karnataka and briefed him about the initiatives taken by the Government in implementing NEP. He also briefed the minister about their initiatives with ISDC like the inclusion of the design thinking in the curriculum and data literacy projects from the school level.

The minister has expressed its interest to collaborate with ISDC for the introduction of British professional bodies into the country and to explore avenues of internationalization through the Scottish Qualifications Authority. Hasan has also expressed his interest to follow ISDC model in Karnataka such as Design Thinking with World Design Council (WDC) and Data Literacy with Institute of Analytics (IoA). The Minister has been invited to UK for the next level meeting with the ISDC Global Headquarters later this month.

