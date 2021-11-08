Making students job-ready: Atal Tinkering Labs opening up professional opportunities for K12 students

With everything getting online students are keen to innovate something new. Most of the scientific or engineering innovations happen when different theories are blended together in a meaningful and focused way.

By Anurag Gupta

In the system of modern education, Atal Tinkering Labs is something that allows children to experiment, learn, develop and conceptualise different scientific ideas. This lab facilitates projects similar to DIY projects where students are stimulated to apply the knowledge in a practical way. It’s not only helping students to learn the real-life application and importance of the theories that they learn from their books but it is also developing a natural kinship towards STEM education. Students are getting the ideal ambience and tools for practically experiencing the theories they learned in the classroom. With everything getting online students are keen to innovate something new. Most of the scientific or engineering innovations happen when different theories are blended together in a meaningful and focused way.

Globalisation, technological advancement, and automation—everything is emerging. Many traditional job categories are being scrapped, at this point it was a great urge to rethink and reform the education system of India. That’s where a well-designed STEM program, tailored to the needs of the future sector, happened and is being executed. The number of STEM jobs is increasing at an unrivalled rate; professions established in the next decade will necessitate some level of math and science knowledge.

The NITI Aayog launched Atal Tinkering Labs for K12 students. Young minds are allowed to empathise, ideate, experiment, take risks and they have the essence of trusting their skills better. Because of the ideation of tinkering, they are evolving themselves from a visionary young child to somebody who can transform their ideas into reality.

According to the NITI Aayog, the Atal Innovation Mission has been able to establish over 7,000 Atal Tinkering Labs across the country so far, enabling more than 30 lakh students between classes six to 12 acquire a problem-solving, tinkering and innovative mindset.

Atal Tinkering Labs have a set of educational and learning equipment on science, electronics, robotics, open source microcontroller boards, sensors and 3D printers etc which in the future prospect can take students to higher levels. It is going to be a country full of problem-solving entrepreneurs and parents can’t resist their kids from learning all this.

The author is co-founder, Stemrobo Technologies