Making a career change; key considerations and step to take.

By Mehar Sindhu Batra

Feeling stuck in the career is NOT bad! Career change can be either an exciting or daunting experience. Excitement for newer professional opportunities dawning for you and all the new goals you’d be able to tick. Daunting if you feel the change was rather sudden.

However, whether it’s exciting or daunting – it’s dependent upon your circumstances and the level of your preparations. Here are some tried and tested ways to make your career change smoother :

Start with ‘why’: Take some time to evaluate your aspirations and their depth. Interpret as to ‘why’ you want to make the change. It could be because of a work environment issue, a lesser pay or maybe just a better opportunity. Do a pros and cons analysis of the change and see how it impacts your long term goals.

Consider the potential impact of this change: A career change is inevitably going to have a lot of impact on your professional as well as personal life. Analyze if the change is resulting in a positive impact by acknowledging the new skills you might learn, or how your passion moulds you into a different career path which is more rewarding. Things might go wrong, but they might go well too! Be optimistic and make an informed decision.

Seek out advice from professionals (preferably): No experience is better than hands-on experience. Before making a career change, try to connect and network with people who have already been in that career space for some time. A casual coffee chat might take you places!

Join relevant groups/associations to stay updated with recent developments: Use social media and tools like LinkedIn etc extensively to keep yourself up to date with the latest trends in the career you wish to pursue. Join discussion groups, community engagement forums and become a part of the conversation.

Create a plan before you dive into any tasks (please!): The primary thing but we all tend to miss this (most often). If you fail to plan, you’re surely planning to fail. This plan should involve a number of key considerations, including your current skills and experience, your interests and passions, your financial situation, and your short and long-term career goals. Also make sure you keep reviewing the plan for any further developments that might come your way.

Don’t apply randomly – EVALUATE: Don’t apply randomly to jobs when making a career change. Instead, evaluate each opportunity carefully. Identify your career goals and qualifications, research potential employers, and tailor your application materials to each specific job. This will increase your chances of finding the right fit and landing a fulfilling new role.

Pay attention to your online presence, yes it matters! Your online presence is an important aspect of your professional image, and can have a significant impact on your career prospects. Employers often research job candidates online, so it’s important to ensure that your social media profiles, website, and any other online presence are professional and aligned with your career goals. Paying attention to your online presence can help you make a positive impression on potential employers and increase your chances of landing yourself a job in your dream career.

Lastly, don’t forget to practice self care throughout the journey of career change: Be gentle with yourself. Making a career change can be a stressful and challenging process, so it’s important to prioritize self-care. Take time to focus on your physical and mental health, and be gentle with yourself as you navigate this transition. This may involve seeking support from friends, family, or engaging in activities that bring you joy, and setting realistic expectations for yourself. Remember that self-care is an essential component of success and can help you stay motivated and focused throughout your career change journey.

To conclude, it is important to understand that while undergoing transitions – we should do away with the notion of comparison. Rejection is a blessed redirection and it is believed that if we are passionate about making our dreams come true, no setbacks will hold us back. Sure, we might get sad and sulk for a while, but that’s not bad at all. That makes us human. We should understand and honor that part of us that grieves a lost opportunity because that’s the same part of us that rejoices when we achieve our goals.

The author is founder, CEO of MSB Vision. Views are personal.

