Mahindra University’s new school aims to nurture tech-enabled media professionals with ethical responsibility

Mahindra University has recently launched the School of Media with two undergraduate programmes spanning digital journalism, mass communication, communication management, and technology-driven computational media-related fields. Beginning this term, the School of Media’s new academic session 2023-24 began this week along with the other schools under the university—the schools of law, management and education, apart from the flagship École Centrale School of Engineering, an official release said.

The School of Media aims to build a generation of creators and information-seekers who have futuristic capabilities in the digital age of emerging technologies by investing not only in relevant infrastructure and gadgets but in a renewed student-centricity that focuses on the new environment’s demands in new and old sets of critical thinking.

The new school will offer two programmes, a B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communication, and a B.Tech. in Computation and Media. A student of the B.A. programme is guided to choose from three strands of specialisations—digital journalism across media, audiovisual media production, and communication management encompassing the various promotional corporate functions. The B.Tech. programme prepares the student in three specialised strands—interactive storytelling, virtual media, and media forensics.

“The School of Media embodies our commitment to fostering cutting-edge education that addresses the evolving needs of the media industry. With the beginning of the academic session of 2023-24, Mahindra University’s strength stands at over 4,000 students supported by more than 250 internationally acclaimed faculty members. Our multidisciplinary approach, coupled with the expertise of our faculty, will empower students to become leaders and change-makers in the media sphere,” Yajulu Medury, vice chancellor, Mahindra University, said.

Mahindra University’s academic offerings are diverse and industry-relevant, with specialised courses in Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, VLSI and Design System, Computer-Aided Structural Engineering, Computational Mechanics, Transportation Engineering, Biotechnology, and Biomedical Data Science.