Mahindra University partners with TASK to establish TASK-Kalam Centre for Automotive Excellence

Mahindra University (MU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), an initiative of the Department of IT E&C, Government of Telangana.

This collaborative partnership aims to establish the TASK-Kalam Centre for Automotive Excellence, a dedicated institution focused on equipping the youth of Telangana with the necessary skills to excel in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) industry, an official release said.

The signing ceremony, held on July 15 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, was a part of the World Youth Skills Day event organised by TASK, adding significance to the occasion. The ceremony was attended by Malla Reddy, minister, Labour and Employment, Government of Telangana; Deepak Anand, member of provincial parliament, Ontario; and C Shekar Reddy, chairman, CII Telangana State Council. The signing of the MoU was officiated by Shrikant Sinha, CEO, TASK, and Yajulu Medury, vice chancellor, Mahindra University. Bhaskar Tamma, head, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, and Sreedhar Madichetty, associate professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering from Mahindra University were also present.

“We have joined hands with TASK in establishing the TASK-Kalam Centre for Automotive Excellence. Through this partnership, we aim to bridge the skills gap in the EV industry and create a talented workforce equipped to drive the future of mobility,” Medury said.

Through this collaboration, Mahindra University and TASK seek to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the EV industry by offering specialised training programmes and facilitating knowledge transfer. The TASK-Kalam Centre for Automotive Excellence will serve as a center of excellence for advanced skill development, research, and innovation in the field of electric vehicles, the release said.

By leveraging the university’s academic resources, industry partnerships, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, the TASK-Kalam Centre for Automotive Excellence will offer comprehensive programmes to enhance employability and foster innovation among the youth, the release added.