Mahindra University partners with Agder, Norway; launches M.Tech Programme in Robotics.

Mahindra University has unveiled a Master of Technology (M.Tech) programme in Robotics. Developed in collaboration with the University of Agder, Norway, an institution renowned for its expertise in robotics and technology, the programme aims to empower students with cutting-edge knowledge and hands-on skills in the dynamic realm of robotics. The academic fees for the programme is Rs one lakh per annum. Moreover, eligible candidates have the opportunity to receive a monthly stipend of Rs 18,000 as a teaching assistantship from the university, according to an official release.

Through this partnership, both universities combine their proficiency and resources to deliver an exceptional educational journey. Students enrolled in the M.Tech programme will have the privilege of learning from esteemed faculty members, engaging in research initiatives, and benefiting from industry collaborations that showcase the latest advancements in robotics, the release mentioned.

“Robotics is revolutionising industries across the globe, and it is crucial to prepare the next generation of engineers to lead this transformative wave. Our collaboration with the University of Agder, Norway is a testament to our commitment in providing our students a global perspective. The semester exchange program will enable our students to immerse themselves in a diverse academic environment, further enhancing their skills and fostering cross-cultural understanding,” Yajulu Medury, vice chancellor, Mahindra University, said.

The two-year Master’s degree programme is designed to provide students with advanced engineering knowledge across various domains. The curriculum encompasses courses in kinematics, dynamics, electronics, computer programming, mathematics, and specialised electives. Additionally, students will acquire in-depth knowledge in the fields of intelligent machines, healthcare, and automation. The programme requires a minimum of 60 credits, which are distributed over four semesters for full-time students. Around two-thirds of the credits are dedicated to coursework, while the remaining credits are allocated for the completion of a Master’s thesis, focusing on original research, as per the release.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn