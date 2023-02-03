Mahindra University launches MBA programme￼

Mahindra University has announced the launch of a two-year full-time MBA programme, as per an official statement. According to it, the MBA programme’s curriculum will offer three specialisations including Business Analytics, Digital Business, and Finance.

Furthermore, the selection will consider a mix of strong academic performance, good scores in standardised admissions tests such as GMAT, CAT, or GRE, and extra-curricular achievements. All these criteria will be evaluated through the written application and the interview, it added.

It further added that the programme will be taught by faculty with excellence, in keeping with the profile of its students. The programme includes an international immersion to equip students with an international perspective, both managerial and cultural. The immersion will include visits to businesses, presentations by guest speakers, exposure to the local culture, among others.

“Colleges are under pressure to ensure that students don’t just graduate with a degree, but with a pathway to sustainable employment that secures a reasonable standard of living,’’ Yajulu Medury, vice chancellor, Mahindra University, said.

In addition, the tuition for this two-year program is Rs 8,00,000 per annum. The last date to apply is April 30, 2023 and classes will begin from August/September 2023. Chancellor’s Scholarships are available on merit, need or merit cum need basis.