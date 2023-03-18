Mahindra University launches ‘Math.Biz’, a Mathematics programme for grades 9th-12th students

Mahindra University has launched ‘Math.Biz’ a national level training camp, in collaboration with Raising a Mathematician Foundation and Pravaha Foundation. The 10-day residential camp is designed for students in grades 9th to 12th and is scheduled to be held from June 19-28, 2023, at Mahindra University in Hyderabad, according to an official release. The primary aim of the camp is to provide students with an opportunity to explore the application of mathematics in diverse fields such as economics, finance, and management.

With a goal to illustrate the significance of mathematical principles in real-world situations and their relationship with high school level mathematical concepts, the Math.Biz camp is designed to bring together nearly 100 students from schools across India, the release mentioned. The selection of participants for the programme will be based on a selection test scheduled for April 2nd, 2023. The best part is that the10-day residential training camp will be provided to students free of charge, it added.

Furthermore, The residential training camp offers a chance for students who possess a keen interest in mathematics and aspire to gain knowledge about its utilisation in different domains. By taking part in this program, students can enhance their comprehension of mathematical concepts and their practical implementations in the corporate sector, the release said.