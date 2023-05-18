Mahindra University launches MA in Education programme from the academic year 2023-24

Indira Mahindra School of Education at Mahindra University has announced the launch of two-year, full-time MA (Education) programme, classes for which will begin from August 2023. The University is now inviting applications from the eligible undergraduate students aspiring to make a career in the field of Education. By launching MA in Education, Mahindra University aims to join the league of select institutions in setting out to prepare students for the ever-growing education sector in India.

The MA in Education programme envisages training of students in critical research skills, theoretical knowledge, thematic and analytical exposition, and a clear linkage with field-based learnings, all of which are in-built into the curriculum by way of making students to write a detailed Master’s dissertation. The faculty at Indira Mahindra School of Education are trained professionals with teaching experience in India and abroad.

‘’As we move into an era of revolution in terms of expansion of education at all levels elementary, secondary, higher, vocational and early childhood education, we need more and more well-trained professionals who could go beyond the teacher training programmes, and are drawn from a wider pool of multi-disciplinary areas and subjects into Education programmes,” S. Srinivasa Rao, dean, Indira Mahindra School of Education, said.

Mahindra University is open for admissions for students who have completed their under-graduation in any subject (B.A/ B.Com/B.Sc/B.Tech/B.B.A/B.El.Ed/B.Ed) and have desire to enter into Education/Development Sectors. Also, students who wish to pursue research careers in Educational Studies or consultancy services may seek admission.

The tuition fee for this two-year programme is Rs one lakh per annum. The last date to apply is June 5, 2023 and the 1st batch of MA (Education) admissions are starting in August, 2023. To be eligible for this programme a candidate should have minimum of 55% marks in any bachelor’s degree from any discipline/subject (sciences or humanities or Commerce or liberal arts or engineering or management or in education). Those who have completed B. Ed or B. El. Ed with minimum 55% marks or students with valid CUCET (PG) scores are also eligible to apply. University will also be awarding a stipend of Rs 18,000 per month towards teaching assistantship for eligible candidates.

