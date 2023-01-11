Mahindra University invites applications for UG in Law, Engineering and Management courses

Mahindra University (MU) Hyderabad, has invited application for its engineering, law and management undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2023-2024. According to an official release, the university has also introduced its two new flagship five-year Integrated M.Tech programmes in CSE (Computer Science and Engineering) and Biotechnology.

“With the help of these new age courses and our multidisciplinary approach to higher education, we aim to train leaders and build a new generation of professionals who are not only capable of addressing the complex problems of today but are also equally capable of driving innovation that enables inclusive and sustainable growth for all. The two newly introduced five-year integrated M. Tech programmes will further aid in strengthening our goal to educate and build future citizens for and of a better world, Yajulu Medury, vice-chancellor, Mahindra University, said.

The statement said that the B. Tech programmes available at the École Centrale School of Engineering, include specialisations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Computer Engineering (ECM), Computation and Mathematics (CM), Mechanical Engineering (ME), Mechatronics (MT), Civil Engineering (CE), Nano Technology (NT), Biotechnology (BT), Computational Biology (CB) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE).

The proposed intake for the B. Tech courses has been limited to about 750 seats, whereas the proposed intake for the newly launched integrated M. Tech courses has been limited to 30 seats each. All these programmes are developed in collaboration with the École Centrale Paris (now CentraleSupélec). In order to be eligible for the courses, the applicants must qualify JEE (MAIN) 2023 examination and be eligible to write the JEE Advanced 2023 or have valid SAT score.

For management studies, the university provides several interdisciplinary three-year B.A. and BBA degree programmes which includes B.A (Economics and Finance), BBA (Computational Business Analytics), and BBA (Digital Technologies). The proposed intake for these three courses for the academic year 2023-24 has been limited to 30, 60 and 180 seats respectively. All these new age undergraduate programmes that are available at Mahindra University’s School of Management are developed in collaboration with the Cornell University’s SC Johnson School of Business, USA which also happens to be the academic partner of MU-SoM (Mahindra University Scholl of Management). In order to be eligible for the above-mentioned management courses, the students must have an 80% or equivalent grade in 10+2 from any statutory board, or an equivalent grade for the students from IB or other approved Boards. Apart from this, applicants with valid SAT Scores will also be considered for admission.

Similarly, Mahindra University’s School of Law provides five years integrated programmes in B.A., LL. B (Honours) and B.B.A., LL. B (Honours). The proposed intake for these two courses for the academic year 2023-24 has been limited to 60 students each. In order to be eligible for the above-mentioned courses, the students need to have a valid CLAT or LSAT Scores or must undergo MULET 2023 which is a entrance test organized by Mahindra University’s School of Law.