Mahindra University announces five MTech programmes including CSE, AI, data science

Ecole Centrale School of Engineering, Mahindra University (MU) Hyderabad, has announced five new interdisciplinary MTech programmes which include CSE, data science and artificial intelligence (AI), embedded systems and VLSI. Systems engineering and power electronics will be accompanied by the existing MTech programs which include MTech in A-EVs (Autonomous Electric Vehicles) and MTech in Computer Aided Structural Engineering (CASE).

The programme aims to nurture an advanced level of specialization across relevant technology domains enabling widespread adoption of emerging technologies. The course structure is targeted towards providing an interdisciplinary integration of engineering from systems understanding and management, application to life cycle management.

“Over the past few years, the Indian job market has experienced a tectonic shift in terms of required tech talent. Owing to the increased digitalization and the resulting upswing in demand for premium tech talent, India is projected to face a shortage of 14-19 lakh tech professionals by 2026,” Yajulu Medury, vice-chancellor, Mahindra University said.

Eligibility criteria for admission to these masters’ programs is full-time bachelor’s degree from any recognized university or institute with a minimum aggregate of 60% or equivalent grade. All applicants with a valid GATE percentile score of 80 and above have to go through an interview for admission.

According to the university, for students who take admission through the GATE Scores, an academic fee of Rs 1,00,000 per annum will be charged. These students will be offered teaching assistantships, which will include a stipend of Rs. 15,000 per month plus free Boarding and Lodging in the in-campus hostels.

For the Non-GATE route admission, there will be an academic fee of Rs. 1,00,000 per annum and Rs. 2,00,000 per annum (Hostel Charges covering both boarding and lodging).

