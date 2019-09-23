Mahindra Ecole Centrale engineering college launches its supercomputer lab

This Supercomputer Lab comprises of DGX-1 supercomputer platform that includes a complex stack of components/software including AI deep learning frameworks, libraries and drivers.
Mahindra Ecole Centrale (MEC) engineering college in Hyderabad has launched Supercomputer Lab. “We have to expose our students with the latest advancements and get them to work on the best of products available globally. This Supercomputer Lab comprises of DGX-1 supercomputer platform that includes a complex stack of components/software including AI deep learning frameworks, libraries and drivers. Our students will be trained on this platform that forms the base for globally-recognised initiatives,” said Yajulu Medury, director, MEC. A Dassault Systèmes 3DExperience package is also being installed in this lab.
