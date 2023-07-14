Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya to open campus in Guwahati.

The Assam government signed an agreement with the Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (MGAHV) for setting up a campus in this northern eastern state. The Maharashtra-based central varsity will be functioning from a temporary campus in Guwahati for the time being, according to an official statement.

The MGAHV campus will engage in popularising and research of Hindi and other Indian languages. Rajnish Kumar Shukla, vice chancellor, MGAHV, present on the occasion, said that a mass communication course in Assamese language will soon be launched in the Guwahati campus.

The MGHAV will also play a leading role in utilisation of artificial intelligence in Assamese and other Indian languages, he added. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, state Education department advisor Nanigopal Mahanta and other top officials were also present on the occasion, the statement said.

With inputs from PTI.