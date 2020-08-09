Maharashtra to provide aid for students studying in foreign universities; details

Students willing to return to India will also be provided with subsistence allowance till the time they come back to the country.

Maharashtra government helps students studying abroad! In a bid to help the students from the state, who are currently studying in foreign universities in the current academic year, the Maharashtra government has decided to give educational fees along with subsistence allowance. This is applicable to students studying via online classes this year and those who have applied for education in the last academic year, according to a report by All India Radio. The report said that the state government aims to provide some relief to all the students studying outside India at a time when education has been hampered on the back of Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the report, the allowance will benefit students belonging to 2020-21 and 2019-20 batches, especially for the duration between February to September 2020. This implies students need not worry about the first semester. Apart from students who are already abroad, those who have applied this year and are taking courses online from India only, the state government will also compensate them as they “will be given educational fees as permissible.” Students willing to return to India will also be provided with subsistence allowance till the time they come back to the country.

Moreover, the state government will also reimburse to and fro air ticket fare of under the rules and regulations set by the Maharashtra government. By doing so, the report asserted, the Maharashtra government is helping students by preventing academic and financial loss amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, schools, colleges and other educational institutions are shut and conducting online classes only, as per the directions by the Ministry of Home Affairs, as the number of COVID-19 cases surges in the state. This is also causing a lot of problems in rural areas of the state where the access to technology is less, which in return is believed to impact the learning of students living in the area. So far, the directives state that all educational institutions in Maharashtra will stay shut till August 31 and will reopen after further notice.