Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test: MAH CET extends deadline for exams due to COVID-19; check new dates

The decision comes after the third phase of the nationwide lockdown came into force on May 4. (Representative image)

MSCET Cell postpones exams due to COVID-19: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the last date to apply for various MAH CET entrance tests in the state for the third time. The decision comes after the third phase of the nationwide lockdown came into force on May 4. The last date to apply for various entrance exams has been extended till May 20, three days after the nationwide lockdown is expected to end on May 17. The state CET cell has also uploaded a formal notice in this regard on its official website — https://cetcell.mahacet.org/

Due to the third extension of the lockdown due to the Covid-19 scare and other precautionary measures, MAH-CET has decided to extend the deadline to apply for various entrance exams conducted by the Maharashtra CET Cell, the official notification uploaded on the website read. The decision was taken after many students who are dependent on the services of internet cafes requested to postpone the deadline for the exams, it added.

The courses for which the deadline has been extended include various higher education programmes of MAHACET including BEd, BPEd., MEd., MPEd., BA/BSc. BEd., MEd., General & Special/B.Ed. (ELCT) and LLB. CET conducts the entrance tests for admission into these courses in different colleges and universities of the state every year.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State also said that the change in the dates of entrance exams which could not be conducted during the period of Coronavirus lockdown will also be communicated on the official website after May 7.

The statement issued by the MAH-CET also said that the exams will be conducted on their scheduled dates to the maximum extent possible in case of BEd and LLB courses. As far as possible, there will not be any change in the date of entrance exams for BEd and LLB, the notice read.

With inter-district and intra-district transport services banned and the threat of the virus still looming in the country, all exam-conducting bodies across the country have been forced to extend the schedule for the exams for educational and employment purposes.