Maharashtra State Board to add blank pages to textbooks for classes III to X, here’s why

The textbooks of the Maharashtra State Board for schools from class III to X will now have a ‘My Notes section’ for students to make notes for revision after reading a chapter and will be compressed into fewer textbooks. This will be added in the form of blank pages for the 2023-24 academic season. A government resolution has been passed on this Thursday.

As per the new plan, one or two blank pages will be added to the textbooks under the title “my notes”

According to the government’s resolution, all subjects will be grouped together in four textbooks for each of the four semesters. The goal is to ensure that students only carry one book per semester. The additional cost of the paper will also increase due to the rising prices of textbooks

The government resolution further said that as the initiatives will begin with textbooks provided by the government to its own schools, the initiative will be extended to all textbooks printed by Balbharati that print textbooks so that it is made available in the open market.

School Education Minister, Deepak Kesarkar stated that this move would reduce the weight of students’ school bags. It eliminates the need for them to carry separate notebook cases.

In September, Kesarkar, had announced that the government would reduce the weight of students’ school bags.