MSBSHSE, Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2018: 10th result declared at mahresult.nic.in – How to check

Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2018 was declared at 1 PM. (Source: Official website)

Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2018: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE declared the SSC supplementary result 2018 on its official website – mahresult.nic.in at 1 PM on Wednesday. The Maharashtra board had conducted the exam between July 17 and August 2. The students can now check their scores on the above-mentioned website and those who wish to re-evaluate or who want to get a copy of the answer sheets can do it between August 30 and September 8.

Earlier this year, the board had declared Maharashtra 10th result 2018 where 17.51 lakh students appeared. The exam was conducted from March 1 to March 24. Girls (91.17) fared better than boys (87.27), maintaining the same trend as every year. Among districts, Konkan had topped with 96 per cent while Nagpur was the least scoring district with 85 per cent. Mumbai had registered 90.41 per cent while Pune was at 92.08 per cent.

Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2018: How to check

1. Go to the official website of Maharashtra Board – mahresult.nic.in.

2. Look for the link that says Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2018.

3. Enter your roll number and other details in the given field.

4. Click on submit.

5 Check your result and download it for future reference.

The students who wish to get their copies re-evaluated, can do it between August 30 and September 8. Last year, a total of 12,56,20 candidates had registered for the exam of which 12,47,23 appeared. Among them, 20,1,16 boys passed the SSC supplementary exam while 10,3,72 girls cleared it.

In the main exam, a total of 125 students got 100% per cent marks in the exam. 63,331 students across the state had scored 90 per cent or above. Last year the pass percentage was 88.74 and this time it had increased by 0.67 per cent.

The board had taken strict measures this year to prevent incidents of paper leak and cheating. It had constituted 58 flying squads and 37 central squads for vigilance.