Maharashtra SSC Results 2022: MSBSHSE to release Class 10th results on this date; Details Here

MSBSHSE Class 10 Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will likely release the Class 10th Result on June 16th, according to some media reports. Students waiting for their Class 10 Result 2022 will be able to download their results from the official website of MSBSHSE –mahresult.nic.in.

Earlier, Maharashtra Class 10 results were expected to be released today. i.e. 15th June. However, there was no official confirmation on the release of the result. It is expected that School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad will release the official date and time of the release on the official website as well as on her Twitter account soon.



Nearly, 20 lakh students are waiting for their Maharashtra SSC result 2022. The results will be declared online. Students will be able to check Maharashtra Board 10th results 2022 by entering the registration details in the login window.

The results will include the marks secured by the students in subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations. The Maharashtra SSC exam 2022 was conducted from 15th March to 4th April 2022. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

Here’s how to download MSBSHSE class 10th results 2022:

1. Students are required to visit the official website of MSBSHSE – mahresult.nic.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 link’ flashing on the homepage.

3. Candidates are required to enter credentials on the login page.

4. MSBSHSE Class 10 Result 2022 will be dispalyed.

5. Download MSBSHSE Class 10 Result 2022 and save it for future reference.