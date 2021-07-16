Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Declared: How to check your results – Complete list of sites, apps here

Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result - List of Websites, Apps to Check SSC Result 2021: As per the result announced by the state education board, a total of 99.95 percent students have cleared the exams.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Declared Today – List of Websites, Apps to Check Result:After a long delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra High School board exams have finally been released today. The state education board has announced the results and the result will be accessible to the students on the official website of the board from 1 PM. As per the result announced by the state education board, a total of 99.95 percent students have cleared the exams. So far as the region wise demarcation goes, the Konkan region students were able to attain the highest percentage marks overall while the Nagpur division students fared worst with lowest percentage marks.
Almost 100 % pass percentage is to be seen in the wake of the state education board cancelling board exams this year. In an unprecedented decision, the state education board just like CBSE and other state boards refrained from conducting the board exams this year due to the upsurge in Covid-19 cases during the second wave. The board has instead devised an evaluation formula under which students have been marked on the basis of their performance in the previous classes and internal assessment conducted at the school level. While 50 percent of Class 10th marks have been awarded on the basis of class 9th marks, another 50 percent share has been allotted to the year long internal assessment during the current session and performance in homework/online assignments.
- What can the educational institutions and govts do to stave off the anticipated third wave
- Class 12 results: Complete tabulation, moderation of marks in time-bound manner, CBSE tells schools
- JEE (Main) 2021 exam: JEE-Main 4th edition postponed, now to be held from Aug 26-Sept 2, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Also Read: Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Live News: Class 10th results out! Best results from Konkan region
Once the education board has activated the result link, students and their parents will be able to check results on the official websites- mahresult.nic.in and maharashtraeducation.com. Since lakhs of students will be attempting to view their result at the same time, there are chances of server getting overworked. In that case, students can view their result on alternate websites namely- mahahsscboard.in, indiaresults.com, sscboardpune.in, sscresult.mkcl.org. More than 17 lakh students were registered with the state education board as High School students this year.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.