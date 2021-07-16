Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Declared: How to check your results – Complete list of sites, apps here

More than 15 lakh students were registered with the state education board as High School students this year.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Declared Today – List of Websites, Apps to Check Result:After a long delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra High School board exams have finally been released today. The state education board has announced the results and the result will be accessible to the students on the official website of the board from 1 PM. As per the result announced by the state education board, a total of 99.95 percent students have cleared the exams. So far as the region wise demarcation goes, the Konkan region students were able to attain the highest percentage marks overall while the Nagpur division students fared worst with lowest percentage marks.

Almost 100 % pass percentage is to be seen in the wake of the state education board cancelling board exams this year. In an unprecedented decision, the state education board just like CBSE and other state boards refrained from conducting the board exams this year due to the upsurge in Covid-19 cases during the second wave. The board has instead devised an evaluation formula under which students have been marked on the basis of their performance in the previous classes and internal assessment conducted at the school level. While 50 percent of Class 10th marks have been awarded on the basis of class 9th marks, another 50 percent share has been allotted to the year long internal assessment during the current session and performance in homework/online assignments.

Once the education board has activated the result link, students and their parents will be able to check results on the official websites- mahresult.nic.in and maharashtraeducation.com. Since lakhs of students will be attempting to view their result at the same time, there are chances of server getting overworked. In that case, students can view their result on alternate websites namely- mahahsscboard.in, indiaresults.com, sscboardpune.in, sscresult.mkcl.org. More than 17 lakh students were registered with the state education board as High School students this year.