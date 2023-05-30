scorecardresearch
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: When and where to check Class 10 results? All details here

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023: The MSBSHSE class 10 examination began on March 2, 2023 and ended on March 25, 2023.

Written by FE Online
New Delhi
Maharashtra Board 10th SSC Result 2023:

MSBSHSE Class 10 Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the Class 10 results on May 31, 2023 (tomorrow). The students can check the results by visiting the official website at mahresult.nic.in.

The MSBSHSE class 10 examination began on March 2, 2023 and ended on March 25, 2023.

Know when to check MSBSHSE Class 10 examination results:-

It is not clear about when the results will be announced. However, it is expected that the results will be declared  after 1 PM.

Know where to check MSBSHSE Class 10 examination results:-

The interested students can check MSBSHSE Class 10 exam results on the official website at mahresult.nic.in. 

  • After visiting the homepage, check the Latest Announcement section.
  • Search the dedicated link for SSC Result 2023.
  • A new page will appear on the screen, where one needs to enter the roll number and mother’s first name.
  • After entering the details, click on submit.
  • Now, finally, the results will be displayed on the screen. 

The results can also be checked through SMS. For this, the student needs to type MHSSC(space)SEAT NO. and this SMS to 57766.

MSBSHSE Class 10 results 2022:-

In 2022, the result was declared on June 17. The overall pass percentage was 96.94 per cent. Konkan district recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.27 per cent.

MSBSHSE Class 12 Result 2023:-

The board has announced Class 12 results on May 25, 2023 (Thursday). A total of 1292468 candidates have passed out of 1516371. Overall pass percentage recorded at 91.25. Among districts, Pune has topped in pass percentage followed by Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nasik, Latur, and Konkan.

First published on: 30-05-2023 at 18:32 IST

Stock Market