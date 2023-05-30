scorecardresearch
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Class 10 results to be out soon, know how to download marksheet

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2023, MSBSHSE SSC Result: The students need to visit the official website of MSBSHSE at  mahresult.nic.in.

Written by FE Online
New Delhi
Maharashtra SSC 10th Board Result 2023: Check how to download Maharashtra SSC Result 2023
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2023: The students need to enter their roll number and mother's name for checking their marksheet. (Representative image)

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2023: The much-awaited Maharashtra Class 10 result is expected to be declared on May 31, 2023 (Wednesday). The result will be announced in online mode. The students can check their results from the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) at mahresult.nic.in.

The students need to enter their roll number and mother’s name for checking their marksheet. This year, more than 10 lakh students have appeared for the Maharashtra Class 10 examination.

The Class 10 exam commenced on March 2 and ended on March 25, 2023. Previous year, the result was announced on June 17.

The MSBSHSE officials will hold a press conference in which they will release the details of toppers, best performers, top performance districts, overall pass percentage, number of passed candidates etc. The officials will also announce the schedule for the compartmental exam. 

Know how to download MSBSHSE Class 10 provisional mark sheet:-

  • The students need to visit the official website of MSBSHSE at  mahresult.nic.in.
  • Search the ‘Latest Announcement’ section.
  • Click on link for SSC Result 2023.
  • A new page will appear on the screen, where one needs to enter relevant details such as – Roll number and Mother’s first name.
  • After entering the details, click on submit.
  • Now, finally, the results will be displayed on the screen.
  • The students need to download the pdf and take a hard copy of the same for future reference. 

Know how and where to get the Original MSBSHSE Class 10 marksheet:- 

To get the original marksheet/results, the students need to contact concerned schools. For this, they have to show their admit card and registration certificate to school authorities. 

First published on: 30-05-2023 at 19:02 IST

