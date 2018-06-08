Maharashtra SSC result 2018 LIVE: MSBSHSE 10th result out today at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC result 2018 LIVE: MSBSHSE will declare the result at around 1 PM. (Source: Official website)

Maharashtra SSC result 2018 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is set to declare MSBSHSE 10th result on June 8 at around 1 PM on its official website mahresult.nic.in. The result of Maharashtra Board 10th result will also be available on indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The Maharashtra Board had conducted MSBSHSE SSC examination between March 1 and March 24. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education had announced HSC examination result on May 30, 2018 in which 88.41 per cent students passed. The HSC results were also announced on the official website mentioned above.

Here are Maharashtra SSC result 2018 LIVE:

Maharashtra SSC result 2018: How to check

1. Go to the official website of Maharashtra Board – Maharashtra.

2. Look for the link that says MSBSHSE 10th result.

3. Enter details in the provided fields and submit.

4. Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

Last year statistics:

In 2017, the Maharashtra Board had announced SSC result on June 13. Back then, more than 17 lakh students had registered for the SSC examination and more than 16 lakh students appeared for it. The overall pass percentage was at 88.74 per cent.

Over 17 lakh students had appeared for the exam out of which 9,89,908 were boys and 7,76,190 were girls. The Board had conducted the examination at 4,728 centres across the state. In order to pass the exam, the students need to score at least 35 per cent in each subject.

In 2016, a total of 17,27,496 students had appeared for the exam

About Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was established in 1965 under Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The board which is an autonomous body is responsible for conducting HSC and SSC examinations in the state of Maharashtra. There are 30,000 plus schools under its jurisdiction, divided into 9 divisions across the state.