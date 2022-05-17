Maharashtra SSC: Delay in Class 10 result declaration pushes back junior college admissions

Maharashtra SSC 2022: Thousands of students have been left in a limbo with the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) providing no indication about results of the Maharashtra School Leaving Certificate Examination (Maharashtra SSC) for Class 10 students. With the Class 10 results being delayed, the Maharashtra First Year Junior College (Maharashtra FYJC) admissions are also set to be pushed back.

According to a previous timeline, the Maharashtra FYJC admission was expected to begin from Tuesday with the first round of form filling. However, with the Class 10 results being delayed, there is no clarity on when the online application forms for the Maharashtra FYJC admission will become available.

MAHARASHTRA FYJC ADMISSION

The Maharashtra FYJC admission process for all regions — Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Amravati were to be held online through the board’s official website. However, reports from these regions suggest that the mock round for the Maharashtra FYJC admissions were yet to finish. These reports suggest that the admission process to Class 11 will be pushed back to later this month.

As part of the Maharashtra FYJC admission, the online application forms will be available in two key parts — Form Filling Part 1 and Form Filling Part 2. The board has already issued an instructional video explaining how these parts are to be filled to acquaint students with the application process. The Form Filling Part 1 covers the candidate’s personal details, while the Part 2 covers details based on the students’ performance in the Maharashtra SSC, according to the video. It is likely that even if the Maharashtra FYJC admission application form is released, students will only be able to fill Part 1 of the form before the Class 10 results are declared.

MAHARASHTRA SSC RESULT 2022

Reports suggest the delay in publishing results of the Maharashtra SSC exam was caused by teachers of unaided schools boycotting the evaluation process. The boycott by the teachers, who are demanding 100% government grants, has disrupted the board’s plans to speed up the evaluation process.

While the board continues to remain tight-lipped, experts believe that students should expect the results only in June. Earlier, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had hinted that the Class 10 and Class 12 results should be expected by June 15.