Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2021: Class 10th results to be out soon; here’s when and where to check

Students will be evaluated on the basis of their Class 9 and Class 10 performance (Photo: IE)

Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2021 Latest Update: Maharashtra SSC Board is most likely to release the 10th Class result 2021 at its official website mahresult.nic.in by the end of this week, as per various media reports. State education minister Varsha Gaikwad earlier in a statement said that Class 10th result 2021 SSC Maharashtra Board will be announced by July 15. The date has yet not been officially confirmed for 10th board exam 2021 Maharashtra results, the reports suggest that it could be announced anytime soon. 10th SSC result 2021 Maharashtra results can be checked online at sscresult.mkcl.org as well.

Where to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 online?

In order to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 online, go to any of the official websites (mahasscboard or maharesult.nic.in) and click on the link given with the name “SSC Result 2021”. Fill in your roll number followed by other required details and then click on the submit button. Now you can check your result in the new page.

What would be Maharashtra SSC Board Evaluation Criteria?

As per the Maharashtra SSC board evaluation criteria, students will be evaluated on the basis of their Class 9 and Class 10 performance. Out of the total 100 marks, 50 marks will be considered from Class 9 performance. And 30 marks would be counted from year-long internal assessments of Class 10. Remaining 20 marks will be for practical assignments or homework.

As per the media reports, the preparation of SSC results is at the final stage now and it could be out any minute now. Students’ internal marks have also been uploaded and the process is completed. Information about the students’ scores from the schools will be sent to the Divisional Board. Once all the information has been compiled, a proposal will be sent to the State Board in order to prepare the final result of the 10th exams.

In case you need more information regarding the results, you can check their official website of Maharashtra Board of Education (mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahasscboard.in).