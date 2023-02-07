Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2023: Hall tickets released at mahahsscboard.in, direct link here

Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the admit card for Maharashtra SSC Board on Tuesday, February 6. The hall tickets can be downloaded from the official website— mahahsscboard.in.

How to download Maharashtra SSC Admit Card 2022?

Go to the official website of MSBSHSE – mahahsscboard.in.

Click on the ‘Maharashtra SSC Admit Card’ flashing on the homepage

Now, enter your credentials and click on the submit button

Maharashtra SSC Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the Maharashtra SSC Admit Card for future reference

Direct link to download Maharashtra SSC Admit Card 2023

The details of the student such as name, subject, roll number, school name and student’s photo are mentioned in the admit cards. The schools, parents, have been advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference. In case, there are any discrepancies in the subject and medium in the hall ticket, the corrections should be made by the secondary schools by going to the divisional board.

The Maharashtra SSC exams will be conducted from March 2 and conclude on March 25, 2023 across the state. The exams will be conducted in two shifts: Morning – 11 am and afternoon – 1 PM or 2 PM. It should be noted that the afternoon shift will start from 3 PM and end either at 5 PM or 6 PM.