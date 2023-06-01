Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023 Live: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is set to declare the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 on June 2. Students who took the 10th board exam can access their results on the official Maharashtra results website, mahresult.nic.in.

The exams were held from March 2 to March 25, 2023, at various centers across the state, with approximately 14 lakh candidates appearing this year.

To view their SSC results, students need to provide their board exam seat number and their mother’s first name, as stated on their admit cards or application forms. Stay tuned to the blog for the latest updates on results, including a direct link, pass percentage, and additional details.

Live Updates