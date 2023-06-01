scorecardresearch
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live: MSBSHSE to declare Class 10 results soon; check direct links here

Maharashtra Class 10th SSC Result 2023 Live: To view their SSC results, students need to provide their board exam seat number and their mother’s first name, as stated on their admit cards or application forms.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
MSBSHSE Board Class 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 at mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 Live: The exams were held from March 2 to March 25, 2023. (Representational Image/IE)
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023 Live: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is set to declare the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 on June 2. Students who took the 10th board exam can access their results on the official Maharashtra results website, mahresult.nic.in.

The exams were held from March 2 to March 25, 2023, at various centers across the state, with approximately 14 lakh candidates appearing this year.

To view their SSC results, students need to provide their board exam seat number and their mother’s first name, as stated on their admit cards or application forms. Stay tuned to the blog for the latest updates on results, including a direct link, pass percentage, and additional details.

22:36 (IST) 1 Jun 2023
Maharashtra Class 10 Result Live: Steps to check the result

Here are the steps to check the result:

  • Visit the official site of mahresults.nic.in
  • Click on Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the result and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need
    • 22:16 (IST) 1 Jun 2023
    Maharashtra Class 10 Result Live: Websites to check result

    Once the results are declared, the students can check their results on the following websites:

  • mahahsscboard.in
  • mahresults.nic.in
  • sscresult.mkcl.org
    • 22:06 (IST) 1 Jun 2023
    Maharashtra Class 10 Result Live: Welcome to the blog

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Maharashtra class 10 results declaration. According to the state board, the results will be announced tomorrow, June 2 at 1 pm. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

    First published on: 01-06-2023 at 22:00 IST

    Stock Market