Maharashtra schools to reopen on June 15 with all possible precautions, says education minister

Maharashtra schools will reopen on June 15 with all possible precautions, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. According to Gaikwad, students in grades 1 and 2 have never been to school due to the coronavirus pandemic since the last two years.

“Schools will open with all necessary precautions on June 15 which has been the date for reopening of schools (after summer vacation),” the minister said. School-going students have been impacted due to the COVID-19 curbs in the last two years.

In view of the rising graph of infections, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has appealed to people to wear masks, though using them is not mandatory.

“The government has not taken any decision on making the use of masks mandatory but we are urging people to wear masks. Instead of falling ill, citizens should observe hygiene, wear the mask and follow social distancing,” Tope had tweeted.

With inputs from PTI.

