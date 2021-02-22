Maharashtra school fee regulation: Govt forms panel to suggest improvements in fee-related laws

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI photo)

The Maharashtra government on Monday decided to set up a committee to recommend improvements in the existing Acts relating to regulation of fees collected by educational institutions in view of complaints from parents about fees. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad here on Monday, according to an official statement. The statement said difficulties are being faced at the administrative level to implement the rules under the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2011 and Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2016. Besides, the government has consistently been receiving complaints from parents about school fees.

“Hence, a committee is being formed under the chairmanship of joint secretary (school education) to recommend improvements in the Acts, the statement said. The minister instructed officials to take action against institutes which have been seeking fees in an unjust manner despite schools being shut during the COVID-19 period. Right to Education is the fundamental right of every child.

Several parents & teachers associations have complained that some private schools are targeting students over unpaid fees during the lockdown (induced by COVID-19).

“An enquiry has been ordered into all such complaints. #RTE #schoolfees, Gaikwad tweeted after the meeting. Apart from this, fee regulatory committees will be formed at state and divisional levels and the minister has instructed officials to direct parents complaints about increasing fees to these panels, the statement said.