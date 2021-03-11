Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam 2021: MPSC Preliminary exam postponed again amid surge in Covid cases

MPSC exam has been postponed several times now. (Representational Image)

Amid the continuous rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the state service preliminary exam. MPSC exam 2021 was scheduled for March 14, 2021. Maharashtra’s Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) has issued a notification in this regard. The DGPIR said that situation is being reviewed in various parts of the state. The examination has been postponed several times now. Earlier, it was scheduled in October last year. However, the exam was deferred reportedly because of the aggressive stance by Maratha organizations on the Maratha reservation issue. In April 2020, it was postponed because of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission conducts recruitment examinations for various groups in the state administration.

The announcement comes as the state government is considering implementing strict lockdown measures in some parts of Maharashtra in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection. The government is considering strict measures as the state has witnessed a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases in the recent past. With 13,659 fresh cases on Wednesday, Maharashtra’s caseload has increased to 22,52,057. It was the highest single-day spike so far in 2021.

The chief minister said that a special meeting has been called in which modalities of the lockdown will be discussed. He also said that the government has been urging people to follow all social distancing norms and wear masks to contain the spread of the infection.

Meanwhile, a strict lockdown has been implemented in the Nagpur Police Commissionerate limits. The lockdown will be in place for a week starting today.