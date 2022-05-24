Maharashtra non-agri universities exams to be held offline, says education minister

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has said that the upcoming examinations of non-agriculture universities in the state will be held offline, as decided by vice-chancellors of such institutions. The announcement has been made on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

According to Samant, students must understand that exams had earlier been cancelled and later also conducted online in the wake of the COVID-19 wave.

“If we keep conducting the exams online, it would raise a question mark on whether the industry would accept such students. Hence, the examinations will now be conducted as per directions of the universities and in the offline mode,” the minister said. The minister was replying to a query on some students demanding exams through the online mode.

On April 2, 2022, the Maharashtra government had lifted all COVID-19-related restrictions, including the wearing of face masks in public places.

With inputs from PTI.