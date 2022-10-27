Maharashtra NEET UG 2022: Provisional merit list released; Know details

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the provisional state merit list for several courses of NEET-UG 2021. The interested candidates can check the merit list from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Important dates for Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 :-

Release of Provisional Merit list- October 25, 2022

Release of CAP Round 1 ist- October 28, 2022

Joining at allotted college- October 29 to November 4, 2022

Know how to check the provisional merit list:-

1) The interested applicants need to visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2) After visiting the homepage, one needs to click on the NEET UG link.

3) A new page will appear on the screen.

4) Now, click on the top most link- Provisional Merit list.

5) On clicking the link, the merit list will display on the screen.

6) Now, search your name and roll number

7) Save the soft copy and take a print out for future reference.

The admission will only take place after the proper verification of the original certificates at the admitting college. The candidates must bring a copy of the filled online application form, NEET UG 2022 marksheet, transfer certificate, domicile certificate, Higher Secondary certificate, Secondary marksheet, Aadhaar Card and medical fitness certificate.

More than 45,000 students qualified across various programmes which include MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B(P&O) and B.Sc.(Nursing) courses.Seat allotment:-

The seats will be allocated on the basis of merit list.

The selected candidates will have to join their allotted colleges from October 29 to November 4 till 05:30 PM.

The CAP 1 selection list for Group A – MBBS/BDS and Group C – BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/BP&O/BSc Nursing, is slated to release tomorrow (October 28, 2022).