Maharashtra MSBSHE SSC Class 10 results on mahresult.nic.in tomorrow: Here’s how to check

Maharashtra MSBSHE SSC Class 10 results: Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results to be out tomorrow! The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) is set to declare the results of SSC (Class 10) on Wednesday, July 29 at 1 pm. Soon after the announcement, the result would be made available online on the board’s official website – mahresult.nic.in. The development was announced by the board on Tuesday evening.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that the results could be expected to be declared anytime before July 31.

MSBSHE SSC Results 2020: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of the board, locate the link for SSC results and click on it.

The user would be redirected to a different page where they would be required to enter their details.

Fill in the required credentials like roll number and mother’s first name. It is advised that students should keep their hall ticket with them while filling the credentials so that the details can be checked before submitting.

Once the details are submitted, the result would be displayed on the screen. Students should take a print out or download a soft copy of the result for safekeeping.

This year, the Maharashtra board SSC exams were scheduled to be conducted between March 3 and March 23. However, the schedule was affected due to the lockdown placed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, due to which the state had to cancel the last exam, which was geography. Moreover, while the History exam was conducted on March 21, the checking of the exam caused the delay in results due to the restrictions put in place by the Centre and state governments.

In order to determine the marks of students in Geography, the board had earlier announced that the marks in the subject would be computed on the basis of the average marks the students have scored in other subjects.