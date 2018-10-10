Maharashtra HSC time table 2019: MSBSHSE Class 12 board examination datesheet released at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

The Class 12 exam or HSC exams will commence from February 21 and conclude on March 20, 2019. (PTI)

Maharashtra HSC time table 2019: Maharashtra board students, take note. The class 10th, 12th board examination date sheet has been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Students who have registered to appear for the exam can visit the official website of the board to download the datesheet and start their board exam preparations accordingly. While the Class 12 exam or HSC exams will commence from February 21 and conclude on March 20, 2019, the Class 10 board examinations will start from March 1 and continue till March 22, 2019.

Every year, approximately, 14 lakh students register to appear for the class 12th board examination and 17 lakh people register for class 10th or SSC. Mentioned below is the full timetable for HSC/class 12th students.

Check full Maharashtra HSC time table 2019

February 21, 2019

English

February 22, 2019

First shift- Hindi

Second shift- German, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Avesta-Pahalvi

February 23, 2019

First shift- Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali

Second shift- Urdu, French, Pali

February 25, 2019

First shift- Secretarial Practice, Physics

Second shift- Political Science

February 26, 2019

Second shift- Logic

February 27, 2019

First shift- Organisation of Commerce and Management, Chemistry

Second shift- History

February 28, 2019

First shift- History and Development of Indian Music

Second shift- English Literature

March 2, 2019

First shift- Mathematics and Statistics

Second shift- Hindi Applied

March 5, 2019

First shift- Automobile Service Technician, Multi Skill Technician (General Engineering), Multi Skill Technician (Electrical), Multi Skill Trechnician (Gardening, Landscaping and Nursery Management), Automobile Service Technician (With Bridge Course), Multi Skill Technician (Food processing and preservation), Retail Sales Associates Healthcare-General Duty Assistant, Beauty and Wellness, Beauty Therapist, Sports- Physical Trainer

March 6, 2019

First shift- Book Keeping and Accountancy, Biology

Second shift- Philosophy

March 7, 2019

Second shift- Sociology

March 8, 2019

First shift- Sanskrit

March 9, 2019

First shift- Economics

March 11, 2019

First shift- Textiles

Second shift- Marathi Literature

March 12, 2019

First shift- Geography

Second shift- Japanese

March 13, 2019

First shift- History of Art and Appreciation

Second shift- Defence Studies

March 14, 2019

First shift- Co-operation, Geology

Second shift- Percussion Instruments

March 15, 2019

Second shift- Psychology

March 16, 2019

First shift- IT (Online Examination), Science, Art, Commerce (Excluding Education subject appeared candidates)

Second shift- IT (Online Examination), Science, Art, Commerce (Excluding Education subject appeared candidates)

March 19 and 20, 2019

First shift- General Knowledge (Online examination for Military Schools)

Second shift- General Knowledge (Online examination for Military Schools).