Maharashtra HSC time table 2019: MSBSHSE Class 12 board examination datesheet released at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Maharashtra HSC time table 2019: Maharashtra board students, take note. The class 10th, 12th board examination date sheet has been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Students who have registered to appear for the exam can visit the official website of the board to download the datesheet and start their board exam preparations accordingly. While the Class 12 exam or HSC exams will commence from February 21 and conclude on March 20, 2019, the Class 10 board examinations will start from March 1 and continue till March 22, 2019.
Every year, approximately, 14 lakh students register to appear for the class 12th board examination and 17 lakh people register for class 10th or SSC. Mentioned below is the full timetable for HSC/class 12th students.
Check full Maharashtra HSC time table 2019
February 21, 2019
English
February 22, 2019
First shift- Hindi
Second shift- German, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Avesta-Pahalvi
February 23, 2019
First shift- Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali
Second shift- Urdu, French, Pali
February 25, 2019
First shift- Secretarial Practice, Physics
Second shift- Political Science
February 26, 2019
Second shift- Logic
February 27, 2019
First shift- Organisation of Commerce and Management, Chemistry
Second shift- History
February 28, 2019
First shift- History and Development of Indian Music
Second shift- English Literature
March 2, 2019
First shift- Mathematics and Statistics
Second shift- Hindi Applied
March 5, 2019
First shift- Automobile Service Technician, Multi Skill Technician (General Engineering), Multi Skill Technician (Electrical), Multi Skill Trechnician (Gardening, Landscaping and Nursery Management), Automobile Service Technician (With Bridge Course), Multi Skill Technician (Food processing and preservation), Retail Sales Associates Healthcare-General Duty Assistant, Beauty and Wellness, Beauty Therapist, Sports- Physical Trainer
March 6, 2019
First shift- Book Keeping and Accountancy, Biology
Second shift- Philosophy
March 7, 2019
Second shift- Sociology
March 8, 2019
First shift- Sanskrit
March 9, 2019
First shift- Economics
March 11, 2019
First shift- Textiles
Second shift- Marathi Literature
March 12, 2019
First shift- Geography
Second shift- Japanese
March 13, 2019
First shift- History of Art and Appreciation
Second shift- Defence Studies
March 14, 2019
First shift- Co-operation, Geology
Second shift- Percussion Instruments
March 15, 2019
Second shift- Psychology
March 16, 2019
First shift- IT (Online Examination), Science, Art, Commerce (Excluding Education subject appeared candidates)
Second shift- IT (Online Examination), Science, Art, Commerce (Excluding Education subject appeared candidates)
March 19 and 20, 2019
First shift- General Knowledge (Online examination for Military Schools)
Second shift- General Knowledge (Online examination for Military Schools).