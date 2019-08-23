Maharashtra HSC supplementary result 2019 out on mahresult.nic.in – Check details

One can also check Class 12 HSC supplementary results via SMS as well. (Photo: IE)

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary July result 2019 declared: The class 12 supplementary result for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) has been declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday – August 23, 2019.

Over 1,25,000 students sat for the examination which was held in July 2019 and the results can be checked through the official website – mahresult.nic.in.

Earlier, more than 12,00,0000 out of 14,23,503 students cleared the class XII examinations which were held during February and March in 2019. The results of Class 12 examination were announced on May 29, 2019 with the stream-wise pass percentage being 92.60 percent for Science, 73.54 percent for Arts, 88.28 percent for Commerce and 78.93 percent for minimum competency Vocational Course.

How much needed to pass the exam: In order to clear the exam, students need to secure an aggregate 35 percent marks besides earning a minimum of 20 percent marks in theory exam.

Students are advised to keep admit card that has their roll numbers ready in order to check the result and should make sure that the name, parents’ name and roll number are mentioned correctly, just as it is mentioned in the admit card.

Maharashtra Class 12 HSC supplementary result 2019: How to download

Step 1- Go to MSBSHSE’s official website – mahresult.nic.in

Step 2- Look for a link that reads and select ‘Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2019’

Step 3- As the new window pops up, type in the required details to see the Maharashtra 12th Result 2019

Step 4-Maharashtra Board Class 12th Result 2019, MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 appears on the screen and take a print out for later use

Maharashtra Class 12 HSC supplementary result 2019: How to check via SMS

One can also check Class 12 HSC supplementary results via SMS as well. Those who have Vodafone, Idea, Tata, BSNL, Reliance can text their seat number to 57766, 58888111 to check their results.

Maharashtra Class 12 HSC supplementary result 2019: Apply for revaluation

Students opting for revaluation of their marks will be required to attach a photocopy of the online mark sheet. Those who need the photocopies of their answer sheets can make a request for the same from August 26 to September 14, 2019 after submitting the required fees.