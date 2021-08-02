Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Updates: Result not coming today, can be released ‘soon’, ‘any day now’

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Result yet to be released (Photo: IE)

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has yet not announced the Maharashtra HSC Result 2021. As per the order issued by the Supreme Court, the board was expected to release the results by July 31, 2021. The date of the result, however, has not been confirmed either by the board or by Varsha Gaikwad, Education Minister.

As per the latest development on delay or release date of results, officials have said that the board could not complete the result work by July 31 due to the flood in many parts of the state. The school administrations couldn’t send the marks,and so the results could also not be released as per the given schedule of July 31, 2021. The board is, however, working continuously to prepare the result and is expected to declare it at the earliest.

The board officials may have to submit the reason for the delay with the court as soon as possible. There is no update on the date but the official statement says that the date of result could be released soon and any day now. It is also expected that Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad will make an announcement regarding the result within a day or two.